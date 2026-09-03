Air India Express flight diverted to Lucknow after smoke alert
India
An Air India Express flight from Varanasi to Delhi had to make an emergency stop in Lucknow on Thursday after the crew got a warning about possible smoke in the cargo hold.
Thankfully, all 155 people on board were safely evacuated and no one was hurt.
Airport emergency teams find no smoke
Airport emergency teams checked the plane thoroughly but didn't find any signs of smoke.
This quick response shows how important solid safety protocols are for keeping everyone safe, even when it turns out to be a false alarm.