Premier League: Decoding Chelsea's 2026 summer transfer window
What's the story
Chelsea FC enjoyed another busy summer transfer window. The club made some key transfers under new manager Xabi Alonso whereas there were key outgoings too, bringing Chelsea's net spend down. Morgan Rogers was a marquee signings for a record £117 million whereas midfielder Enzo Fernandez was allowed to join Manchester City in a deadline day move for a sum worth £125 million. As the transfer window was shut on September 1, we now decode Chelsea's activities this summer.
Incomings
A look at Chelsea's notable inbound transfers
Rogers became Chelsea's most costliest transfer as he joined from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for £117m.
Defender Maxence Lacroix arrived from Crystal Palace for £51m.
Chelsea also signed Geovany Quenda from Sporting for £43.5m whereas Marco Palestra arrived from Atalanta for £43m.
Meanwhile, Pep Chavarria was signed from Rayo Vallecano for £16.3m whereas goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came in from Aston Villa for £7.5m
Lastly, Dastan Satpayev was signed from Kairat Almaty for £2.1m.
Chelsea also roped in veterans Jordan Henderson (free) and Danny Welbeck (undisclosed fee).
Transfer exits
A look at the Blues's notable outbound transfers
Chelsea sold defender Tosin Adarabioyo to Spurs for £10m and Fernandez ended up joining Man City for £125m.
Forward Marc Guiu ended up joining RB Leipzig for £14.6m, as per Sky Sports News.
Nicolas Jackson was shipped to Aston Villa for £65m.
Left-back Marc Cucurella joined Real Madrid for £51.8m.
Chelsea also allowed Liam Delap to leave for Nottingham Forest in a £50m deal (including add-ons).
Andrey Santos joined Manchester United for £50m, Trevoh Chalobah went to Como for £30.8m and Tyrique George was signed by Everton for £24m.
Jimmy-Jay Morgan joined West Brom for £4m.
Information
Key 1st-team players sent out on loan
Winger Mykhaylo Mudryk was loaned to Spurs. Defenders Benoit Badiashile completed a loan move to Napoli whereas Axel Disasi ended up joining Crystal Palace. Goalkeepers Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen were signed on loan by Como and Strasbourg. Alejandro Garnacho joined Villa with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.
Window
Chelsea make sales worth in excess of £420m: Key takeaways
Chelsea's new manager Alonso brought a major change in the club's transfer strategy.
The team has strengthened almost every position with new signings at goalkeeper, left-back, right-back, center-back, central midfield, attacking midfield, winger and striker.
Despite not signing players like Manu Kone and Adam Scott to replace Enzo Fernandez's exit from the club, Chelsea managed to end the window with a rare net positive balance.
Chelsea made sales worth in excess of £420m. It's the most by a club this summer.
Transfer hiccup
Lamine Camara's move to Chelsea collapsed at the last minute
Chelsea's attempt to sign Lamine Camara from French club AS Monaco fell through at the last minute.
The club had previously tried to sign Camara but was unsuccessful. However, after Folarin Balogun's transfer to Everton collapsed, Monaco became more open to negotiations as they needed the funds.
But when they renegotiated the Balogun deal, it also fell through with the player changing his mind and by then, it was too late for Chelsea, who saw Monaco pull out of a deal.