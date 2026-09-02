Premier League: Decoding Chelsea's 2026 summer transfer window

Rogers became Chelsea's most costliest transfer as he joined from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for £117m.

Defender Maxence Lacroix arrived from Crystal Palace for £51m.

Chelsea also signed Geovany Quenda from Sporting for £43.5m whereas Marco Palestra arrived from Atalanta for £43m.

Meanwhile, Pep Chavarria was signed from Rayo Vallecano for £16.3m whereas goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez came in from Aston Villa for £7.5m

Lastly, Dastan Satpayev was signed from Kairat Almaty for £2.1m.

Chelsea also roped in veterans Jordan Henderson (free) and Danny Welbeck (undisclosed fee).