How Chelsea's transfer window ended on a sour note
What's the story
Chelsea and AS Monaco are reportedly at loggerheads over a failed transfer deal for Lamine Camara. The 22-year-old Senegalese international midfielder was on Chelsea's radar as they prepared for the £125 million sale of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City. However, Monaco refused to budge on their asking price, leaving both clubs frustrated, as per BBC Sport. Here's what happened and how things panned out.
Transfer negotiations
Monaco refuse to sell Camara to Chelsea
Monaco's sporting director Thiago Scuro confirmed that the club had been in talks with Chelsea for the last 10 days. However, they were firm on their decision not to sell Camara at the price Chelsea were willing to pay.
"I've been speaking to them for the last 10 days," said Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro to reporters.
"At around 16:00 BST yesterday we got contact from Chelsea. The answer was the same: no."
At this time, Camara had agreed to stay with the club.
Transfer developments
How Chelsea were left disappointed?
The transfer drama also included Folarin Balogun with Everton FC involved in a deal.
Balogun was given the permission by Monaco to fly to Merseyside and complete a £40m move.
However, the situation changed when Balogun's Everton medical issues opened the door for Chelsea at their previously offered £47 million price point.
Negotiations resumed with Monaco around 20:00 BST. However, Everton failed to find a replacement for Balogun and revived their interest on the player once again just minutes before the deadline.
Despite completing all necessary paperwork for Camara, Chelsea were left disappointed when Monaco pulled the plug on the deal.
Transfer fallout
'No deal': How things changed?
Camara passed his Chelsea medical and signed a contract until 2033.
However, he saw the club pull out at the last moment.
Chelsea were furious with Monaco for pulling out of the deal, claiming they were informed in writing that it would not go through.
"What happened was that around 22:00 BST our time, maybe a bit earlier, Everton realised there was no issue and decided they were ready to sign the contract [for Balogun]," Scuro told reporters.
"As soon as we received that information, we came back to Chelsea and said there was no deal. Because that's also fair. It's part of the game."
Transfer twist
How Everton's move for Folarin Balogun collapsed
Everton's move for Balogun collapsed after the striker changed his mind over the move.
It happened after a medical at the club's Finch Farm training base.
Issues with the medical meant Everton and Monaco renegotiated the initial £40m deal for the USA striker.
Balogun and both clubs (Monaco/Chelsea) signed a deal sheet before the transfer window closed at 23:00 BST only for Balogun to have a change of heart and walk away.
Words
Balogun felt he was mistreated
Scuro also went on to claim that Balogun felt he was mistreated while at Everton's training ground.
However, this is something the Premier League club disputes.
"We had to respect his decision," Scuro added.
"We found solutions, challenged the medical assessment and worked through the issues. I don't want to create a war with Chelsea or Everton."
Do you know?
Monaco fail to land Erik Lira
Monaco needed to make a sale to help resolve a debt issue and also free up a non-EU squad spot to sign Mexican midfielder Erik Lira. However, with both Camara and Balogun ending up at the club, Monaco failed to land Lira.