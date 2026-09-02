How Chelsea's transfer window ended on a sour note

Monaco's sporting director Thiago Scuro confirmed that the club had been in talks with Chelsea for the last 10 days. However, they were firm on their decision not to sell Camara at the price Chelsea were willing to pay.

"I've been speaking to them for the last 10 days," said Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro to reporters.

"At around 16:00 BST yesterday we got contact from Chelsea. The answer was the same: no."

At this time, Camara had agreed to stay with the club.