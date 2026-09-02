Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy scripts history with record-breaking First-Class score: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh A captain Towhid Hridoy etched his name in the annals of cricket history by scoring an unbeaten 350 against South Africa A. The stunning knock came during the second unofficial Test at Potchefstroom, breaking multiple First-Class records along the way among Bangladesh batters. Not only did he surpass Tamim Iqbal's previous record of 334 not out for East Zone against Central Zone in Mirpur, but also became the first Bangladesh batter to score a triple-century outside of Bangladesh.
Match impact
A captain's innings from Hridoy
Hridoy's marathon innings, which spanned over 191 overs, helped Bangladesh A post a mammoth total of 676/8 declared.
Earlier, South Africa A scored 512 in the 1st innings.
Hridoy faced 481 balls in total and hit an impressive 27 fours and 10 sixes.
He was supported by Jaker Ali (94) and Mohammad Saifuddin (87), with whom he shared partnerships of 151 runs for the fifth wicket and another one worth 185 runs for the sixth wicket.
Record-breaking feat
Highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter in FC cricket
As per Cricinfo, Hridoy's unbeaten 350* is now the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batter in First-Class cricket, surpassing Tamim's previous record of 334 not out.
He is only the third Bangladesh batter to score a First-Class triple-century, joining Tamim and Raqibul Hasan, who managed 313* in a National Cricket League match in 2007.
Historic achievement
Second-highest individual 1st-class score in South Africa
Hridoy's unbeaten 350* is now the second-highest individual score in FC cricket in South Africa, surpassing Daryll Cullinan's unbeaten 337.
The only one ahead of him is Stephen Cook with a score of 390.
Hridoy also became just the second overseas batter to score a FC triple-century in South Africa, the first being England great Dennis Compton who had scored 300 against North Eastern Transvaal back in 1948.
Information
How has Hridoy fared in FC cricket?
In 18 First-Class matches, Hridoy owns a tally of 1,345 runs at an average of 56.04. In addition to four centuries, the batter has also recorded four fifties. He has featured in only 1 Test for Bangladesh, scoring 12 runs.
Twitter Post
Details!
Match Drawn. 🤝 Bangladesh A’s 2nd Unofficial Test against South Africa A ends in a draw after a memorable outing for Tawhid Hridoy. 🇧🇩🏏#Bangladesh #BangladeshA #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jLkCk9aZ49— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) September 2, 2026