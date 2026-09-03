Records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can make in Afghanistan T20I series

Since making his arrival known to the world via the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025, Sooryavanshi hasn't looked behind.

He has become a household name in the IPL, having mustered 1,028 runs from just 23 matches at 44.69 (100s: 2, 50s: 6).

Sooryavanshi was then drafted into the Indian T20I side this year.

He has since then made six appearances, scoring 193 runs at 32.16 (50s: 2).