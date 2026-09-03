Records Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can make in Afghanistan T20I series
What's the story
India are set to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, starting from September 13 onward. The matches are set to be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. All eyes will be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is likely to fight for an opening berth alongside Sanju Samson to partner Abhishek Sharma. Ahead of the series, we decode Sooryavanshi's journey and the records he can make.
Performance
From IPL to Indian colors: Sooryavanshi has made an impression
Since making his arrival known to the world via the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025, Sooryavanshi hasn't looked behind.
He has become a household name in the IPL, having mustered 1,028 runs from just 23 matches at 44.69 (100s: 2, 50s: 6).
Sooryavanshi was then drafted into the Indian T20I side this year.
He has since then made six appearances, scoring 193 runs at 32.16 (50s: 2).
Do you know?
Sooryavanshi won PoS award against Zimbabwe
Sooryavanshi finished the Zimbabwe series in July 2026 with two half-centuries and was named Player of the Series. He struck 50 off 19 balls in the opening match before making a career-best 81 off 49 deliveries in the third T20I. In between, he scored 20.
Information
Sooryavanshi is set to complete 150 sixes in T20s
Sooryavanshi is known for his six-hitting prowess. In a short span of time, the batter has already smoked 148 sixes and is two shy of 150. From 40 matches, he owns 1,670 runs at 42.82 (100s: 4, 50s: 8).
1,000
3rd Indian batter with 1,000 runs in T20s (2026)
As per Cricinfo, Sooryavanshi has amassed 969 runs from 22 T20 matches in 2026. He averages 44.04 (100s: 1, 50s: 7).
He is 31 shy of the 1,000-run mark. Notably, he can become the 3rd Indian batter to attain this feat after the likes of Ishan Kishan (1,414) and Abhishek (1,077).
Overall, Mitchell Marsh leads the show with 1,544 runs.
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100 T20 sixes in 2026
Sooryavanshi has smoked a whopping 86 T20 sixes in calendar year 2026. He smashed 72 sixes in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals and another 14 for India. He is 14 shy of 100 sixes this year. Only Finn Allen (99), Ryan Rickelton (96), Marsh (95) and Nicholas Pooran (90) are ahead of Sooryavanshi.