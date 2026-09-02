Team India's likely XI for 1st T20I against Afghanistan

The opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to continue, especially in home conditions.

It remains to be seen who will be retained for the wicket-keeper's slot.

The Abhishek-Sooryavanshi duo leaves space for either Ishan Kishan or Samson at No. 3.

Captain Shreyas Iyer will come in at No. 4, as per the norm.