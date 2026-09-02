Team India's likely XI for 1st T20I against Afghanistan
What's the story
After beating Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series, India will return to white-ball cricket with a three-T20I series against Afghanistan. Shreyas Iyer returns to lead a full-strength Indian side, though several players are subject to fitness. Iyer, who had a poor start to his captaincy tenure but bounced back in Zimbabwe, will now have another challenge with several new combinations. Have a look at India's likely XI.
Team composition
A look at India's squad
The Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan includes Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh.
Jasprit Bumrah has also been included but is subject to fitness clearance.
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Harshit Rana have also been included, subject to fitness clearance after recent injuries.
Top order
What will be India's top order?
The opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to continue, especially in home conditions.
It remains to be seen who will be retained for the wicket-keeper's slot.
The Abhishek-Sooryavanshi duo leaves space for either Ishan Kishan or Samson at No. 3.
Captain Shreyas Iyer will come in at No. 4, as per the norm.
Middle order
Middle order and all-rounders
While vice-captain Tilak Varma will follow Iyer at No. 5, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel are expected to bolster the middle order. The duo will also offer crucial overs with the ball.
If fit, Nitish Kumar Reddy's finishing skills will certainly be utilized. His inclusion will also break the chain of left-handed batting line-up.
So is the case with Washington Sundar's fitness. Sundar can deliver crucial overs with his off-spin.
Bowlers
Two specialist pacers expected in lower order
The lower order of India's playing XI for the Afghanistan T20I series will primarily be made up of Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy.
Since the matches are at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where slower bowlers usually prevail, Ravi Bishnoi will also be ahead in the pecking order.
One of Harshit Rana and Jasprit Bumrah will feature in the pace attack. Dube will accompany with his medium-pace.
Information
India's Probable XI
Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh.