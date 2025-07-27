Next Article
Air India Express flight grounded overnight, stranded travelers offered hotel
An Air India Express flight from Hindon airport, Ghaziabad, hit a snag on Sunday and couldn't take off because of a technical glitch.
The delay got longer since the airport only operates during certain hours.
The airline says the flight will depart once commercial operations resume in the morning.
Airline offers options to keep passengers comfortable
To make up for the wait, Air India Express is offering stranded travelers hotel stays, free rescheduling, or a full refund if they'd rather cancel.
A spokesperson shared that these options are meant to keep passengers comfortable.