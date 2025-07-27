Next Article
IMD issues weather alert for several Bengal districts today
IMD has put out a Yellow alert for thunderstorms and rain in several South Bengal districts like Howrah, Hooghly, and Bardhaman today.
North Bengal's Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are on Orange alert for heavier rainfall—think 7 to 20cm.
All this is thanks to a monsoon trough stretching across the region.
Kolkata sees cloudy skies with light drizzle
Thunderstorms can bring gusty winds, lightning, and even local flooding in low-lying spots—so it's smart to keep an umbrella handy and watch out for slippery roads.
Kolkata's been seeing cloudy skies with light drizzle lately, but some areas could get heavier showers soon. Stay dry out there!