Watch: Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' after Pahalgam terror attack
After the tragic Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists in April, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025.
The mission targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan's Punjab and PoK using high-tech weapons like French SCALP-EG missiles and Israeli loitering drones.
The Army just released a video showing how it all went down.
Operation Sindoor still ongoing as of July 25
Operation Sindoor was designed to take out terrorist bases while avoiding military targets—showing careful planning.
When Pakistan hit back with drone and missile strikes, India's air defense systems managed to intercept most of them.
According to Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan, the operation is still ongoing as of July 25, with Indian forces staying alert year-round to keep threats in check along the northern border.
For anyone following security issues or interested in how modern military responses work, this is a real-world example unfolding right now.