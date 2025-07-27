Watch: Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' after Pahalgam terror attack

Operation Sindoor still ongoing as of July 25

Operation Sindoor was designed to take out terrorist bases while avoiding military targets—showing careful planning.

When Pakistan hit back with drone and missile strikes, India's air defense systems managed to intercept most of them.

According to Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan, the operation is still ongoing as of July 25, with Indian forces staying alert year-round to keep threats in check along the northern border.

For anyone following security issues or interested in how modern military responses work, this is a real-world example unfolding right now.