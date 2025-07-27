Next Article
Bengaluru: Man attacks ex-wife's relatives; injured cop gets wrist fractured
A tense scene unfolded in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet on July 25 when Tabrez, recently out of prison, showed up at his ex-wife Muskan's house.
Things got heated and turned violent, pulling in Muskan's relative Mohammed Shafiullah and head constable Santhosh, who tried to step in.
What exactly happened?
Police responded fast, making sure the injured were taken to the hospital—they're all out of danger now.
Tabrez and two relatives were arrested for assault, and a minor was picked up for helping out.
Head constable Santhosh ended up with a wrist injury while trying to break things up.
Police are still looking into what led to the whole incident.