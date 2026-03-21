Air India, Express to operate 50 flights amid West Asia crisis

Regular return flights will connect Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, plus Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Mangalore to Jeddah via Air India Express . Muscat is also on the map from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, and Kannur. The extra flights cover UAE hotspots like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as Saudi cities, linking them with major Indian hubs.

Airlines get temporary relaxations to accommodate longer routings

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation temporarily granted relaxations in flight-duty norms for Air India to accommodate longer routings and extended flying hours.

Air India and Air India Express announced plans to operate a combined total of 50 scheduled and non-scheduled flights on Sunday, 22 March, a big boost for anyone stuck by sudden cancelations.

Some routes, like Doha or Tel Aviv, are still paused due to safety concerns, but airlines say they are doing all they can to keep people moving safely.