Air India, Express to operate 50 flights amid West Asia crisis
With flights in and out of West Asia thrown off by the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict, Air India and Air India Express are stepping up.
On Sunday, 22 March, they announced they would operate a combined total of 50 flights, including 30 non-scheduled (ad-hoc) services and 20 scheduled services, to help stranded travelers get where they need to go.
What routes are being covered?
Regular return flights will connect Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah, plus Bengaluru, Kozhikode, and Mangalore to Jeddah via Air India Express.
Muscat is also on the map from Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, and Kannur.
The extra flights cover UAE hotspots like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as Saudi cities, linking them with major Indian hubs.
Airlines get temporary relaxations to accommodate longer routings
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation temporarily granted relaxations in flight-duty norms for Air India to accommodate longer routings and extended flying hours.
Air India and Air India Express announced plans to operate a combined total of 50 scheduled and non-scheduled flights on Sunday, 22 March, a big boost for anyone stuck by sudden cancelations.
Some routes, like Doha or Tel Aviv, are still paused due to safety concerns, but airlines say they are doing all they can to keep people moving safely.