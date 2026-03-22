Air India Express to stop all flights from Hindon

The main reasons: fewer flights overall since heavy winter fog led to route suspensions that never bounced back, plus strict Indian Air Force curfews and cramped terminal space causing delays. Even though passenger numbers have been rising, thanks in part to the Udan scheme, these challenges made operations tough.

What does this mean for passengers?

With Air India Express pulling out of Hindon and flights on sale only through March 27, options shrink for people in western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand who use Hindon.

Airlines are now pushing for better tech (like CAT-III ILS) so they can land safely in foggy weather, and hoping for looser military curfews, to keep this airport connected.