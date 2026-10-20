Air India Express Visakhapatnam Bengaluru flight lands, 148 uninjured
India
An Air India Express flight from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru suffered a bird strike on Monday, but everyone on board (148 passengers) landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport.
No injuries, just some quick nerves and relief all around.
Engineers inspected plane for damage
Right after landing, engineers checked the plane for any damage, following standard safety steps.
Right after landing, engineers checked the plane for any damage, following standard safety steps.
This comes just days after a similar bird strike on an Emirates flight in Delhi, reminding us that bird strikes are still a real challenge for flights and why these safety checks matter every single time.