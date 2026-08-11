Air India flight dropped 300 feet, pilot positive for marijuana
An Air India flight on August 4, 2026, suddenly dropped 300 feet during cruise, leaving 20 passengers and four crew members injured.
People familiar with the matter said technical issues like a preliminary defect report prepared by the pilots cited an autopilot disconnection, a stall warning, and a flight control ECAM message, and post-flight screening and confirmatory testing showed the pilot in command tested positive for marijuana.
AAIB probes with BEA and Airbus
India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is digging into every angle (technical problems, crew actions, and health checks) to figure out what went wrong and how to prevent it in the future.
They're working with teams from BEA and Airbus.
The aviation regulator, the DGCA, will handle any rule-breaking based on what comes out of the investigation.