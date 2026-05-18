Air India flights delayed in Mumbai after AIASL wage protest
India
If you were flying out of Mumbai today and your Air India flight was late, here's why: ground staff from Air India Airport Services Limited (AIASL) staged a protest, asking for a wage hike and other demands.
This led to some flight delays, but things got back on track after management promised to review their demands.
AIASL's 20,000 employees support 650 flights
AIASL isn't just any team: it handles ground services for 80 airlines at 84 airports across India, with 20,000 employees moving things along for about 650 flights a day.
Air India said it worked quickly with everyone involved to keep passengers moving and highlighted how essential the AIASL crew is for keeping flights running smoothly.