Air India flights may be delayed as dense fog hits North India
Heads up if you're flying on January 11—Air India says thick fog and low visibility could affect flight schedules across cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Udaipur, Varanasi, and Jammu.
To help travelers out, they've activated a "Fog Care" program.
Why does this matter?
If your flight gets caught up in the fog delays, you can reschedule for free or grab a full refund—no extra fees or penalties.
The rough weather isn't just slowing down flights; it's also causing colder days and heavy pollution in places like Delhi-NCR, making travel tough and air quality worse for everyone.