Air India Group to fly 30 special West Asia flights
India
Air India Group is rolling out 30 special flights to West Asia on April 6, 2026, as tensions rise in the region.
There is a big focus on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with 10 non-scheduled flights planned.
Everything depends on airport slot availability and local conditions, but all the official approvals are sorted.
Air India offers rebooking and refunds
Flights will connect major hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah, and more could be added if needed.
If your flight gets canceled, you can rebook or get a full refund at no extra cost.
Air India recommends managing bookings online or via its hotline. Plus, Air India Express passengers flying from the UAE can switch to these special flights back to India without any extra fees.