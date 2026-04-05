Air India Group to fly 30 special West Asia flights

Air India offers rebooking and refunds

Flights will connect major hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Jeddah, and more could be added if needed.

If your flight gets canceled, you can rebook or get a full refund at no extra cost.

Air India recommends managing bookings online or via its hotline. Plus, Air India Express passengers flying from the UAE can switch to these special flights back to India without any extra fees.