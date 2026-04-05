Air India halts New Delhi-Tel Aviv flights until May 31
Air India has paused all New Delhi-Tel Aviv flights until May 31, 2026, because of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
This leaves over 40,000 Indians in Israel with fewer travel options, as most international airlines have also stopped flying this route.
Right now, only Israeli carriers like El Al, IsraAir, Arkia and Air Haifa are still operating: even those come with strict rules.
Indians face land crossings, embassy helpline
If you're an Indian trying to get home from Israel, you'll now need to cross into Jordan or Egypt by land before catching a flight back.
The change comes after rising tensions following attacks in the region in late February.
To help out, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv has set up a 24/7 helpline and is keeping in touch with students and workers to offer support during this tricky time.