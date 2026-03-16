Air India has highest repeat technical issues: Lok Sabha data

IndiGo had 148 affected planes out of 405, while Air India Express saw issues in 54 out of 101 jets. In contrast, SpiceJet and Akasa Air reported only a few cases each. So, while it's not just one airline facing trouble, Air India stands out.

Category D defects, like broken seats, were most common

Technical defects per 1,000 flights jumped sharply, from 0.26 in December to over four times that by January.

Most problems on Air India planes were things like broken seats or tray tables (Category D), pointing to ongoing maintenance headaches even as DGCA increases checks and staff.

If you fly often or care about airline safety standards, it's worth keeping an eye on how these issues get fixed.