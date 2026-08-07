Air India ordered to pay ₹1L to Anirudh Wadhwa
Air India has been ordered to pay ₹100,000 to Anirudh Wadhwa, who was traveling on an Air India business class flight from Paris to New Delhi but ended up stuck in a non-reclining seat the whole way.
After reporting both issues after landing in Delhi and sending a legal notice, the airline didn't fix the issue, leaving him frustrated and uncomfortable.
Consumer commission cites failed midflight repair
The consumer commission held Air India liable for deficiency in service, pointing out that staff tried but failed to repair the seat midflight (and photos backed this up).
Since all business class seats were full, Wadhwa had no option but to tough it out.
He also reported suitcase damage but got no response.
The July 24 order includes litigation costs and serves as a reminder that airlines need to actually deliver on their promises, and take passenger complaints seriously.