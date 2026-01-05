Air India passenger's shocking behavior sparks debate India Jan 05, 2026

On a recent Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok, things got seriously awkward in business class when a passenger reportedly urinated on fellow travelers.

Frequent flyer Shivamm Raghav called out the crew for not really caring, saying the person just walked off in Bangkok with zero consequences.

Shivamm Raghav shared a video of the incident, questioning why nothing was done.