Air India passenger's shocking behavior sparks debate
On a recent Air India flight from Delhi to Bangkok, things got seriously awkward in business class when a passenger reportedly urinated on fellow travelers.
Frequent flyer Shivamm Raghav called out the crew for not really caring, saying the person just walked off in Bangkok with zero consequences.
Shivamm Raghav shared a video of the incident, questioning why nothing was done.
Calls for stricter rules and accountability
Social media quickly lit up, with people demanding bans for such passengers and tougher in-flight policies.
Some pointed out alcohol might be part of the problem and suggested airlines rethink their approach.
Many are also asking for law enforcement to get involved when these incidents happen, so everyone feels safer flying.