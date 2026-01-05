India lost nearly ₹20,000cr to scams in 2025
In 2025, India lost almost ₹20,000 crore to a wave of scams—think investment frauds, fake digital arrests, credit card misuse, sextortion, and e-commerce tricks.
Over 21 lakh people filed complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
While that's a huge number, it's actually a slight drop from last year's losses.
Where and how the money vanished
Just five states—Maharashtra (₹3,203cr), Karnataka (₹2,413cr), Tamil Nadu (₹1,897cr), Uttar Pradesh (₹1,443cr), and Telangana (₹1,372cr)—made up over half the total losses.
But no state was really spared; Gujarat, Delhi, and West Bengal also saw big hits.
Most of the stolen money came from investment schemes (77%), with digital arrests and credit card frauds trailing behind.
Almost half of all scam complaints traced back to Southeast Asia—countries like Cambodia and Myanmar are now major sources for these cyber cons.