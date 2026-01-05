Next Article
Gomti Nagar Railway Station gets a cool, airport-style revamp
India
Gomti Nagar Railway Station in Lucknow just got a serious upgrade—it now feels more like an airport than your typical train stop.
The place is bright, super clean, and spacious, with glass walls and an air-conditioned lounge.
A viral video shows a woman gliding up the escalator, really highlighting the fresh new vibe.
Netizens love the transformation
The makeover has racked up over 5 lakh views online, with people calling it "fascinating" and saying, "This is what development should look like."
Fun fact: Gomti Nagar is now UP's first privately-managed railway station—private companies handle most of the station while Indian Railways still runs trains and ticketing.
This model is seen as a significant step toward the modernisation of Indian Railways.