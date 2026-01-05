Next Article
Bengaluru: Hidden camera found in women's restroom at city theater
India
During a movie night at Sandhya Theatre in Bengaluru, some moviegoers discovered a hidden camera in the women's restroom.
They quickly acted, detaining a young man they suspected of installing the device.
The whole situation is a reminder of why looking out for each other—and speaking up—matters.
What happened next
The crowd handed the suspect over to Madiwala police after briefly confronting him.
Police are now questioning him to figure out his motives and whether any footage was actually recorded or shared.