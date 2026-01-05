CAG report exposes Delhi's COVID-19 healthcare gaps

Out of 27 hospitals checked, more than half didn't have ICUs or blood banks, and some had no oxygen supply or ambulances at all. Even big names like Rajiv Gandhi Hospital had unused ICU beds because there weren't enough staff. Patients sometimes waited up to a year for surgery—pretty tough if you needed urgent care.

Money left unused, promises not kept

The government didn't spend all the COVID funds it got—over ₹100 crore meant for health workers and supplies went untouched.

Staff shortages were huge: up to 74% of doctor posts and up to 96% of nursing posts were empty in some places, and only 1,357 out of a promised 32,000 hospital beds were actually added.

The report basically says it's time for Delhi to get serious about fixing its healthcare system.