Mumbai's garbage problem is now a big election issue

Half of Mumbai lives in slums where BMC trucks can't reach the narrow lanes, so trash ends up clogging drains. With civic elections coming up on January 15, locals are pushing for "slum marshals" and stricter rules to finally get things cleaned up.

What's being done (and what's missing)?

There are only two plants to process construction waste—way too little for the city's needs.

New rules say builders must recycle some debris and BMC has floated tenders and is planning to boost capacity.

Experts think following Indore's decentralized approach could be Mumbai's way out of this mess.