Delhi airport flights hit hard by heavy fog—66 canceled in a day

Why does this matter?

If you're flying out of Delhi (or anywhere in North India), keep an eye on your flight status—airlines like IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India are urging travelers to check updates and allow extra time.

The weather isn't helping either: Delhi's air quality is "very poor" (AQI at 307), temperatures have dropped to 7.4°C, and yellow alerts for more fog are in place till January 6.

So yeah, travel plans might need some flexibility this week.