Delhi's air quality improves a bit, but fog causes airport chaos
India
Delhi's air got a tiny bit better on Monday, though it's still stuck in the "poor" zone with an AQI of 263.
But if you were flying out of Indira Gandhi International Airport, dense fog was the real headache—several flights from IndiGo and Air India faced big delays.
Different parts of Delhi saw mixed air; airport hit hardest by fog
Air quality around the city ranged from "moderate" to "very poor"—Anand Vihar and Chandni Chowk had some of the worst numbers at 320 and 337.
The airport itself had a moderate AQI (153), but thick fog made visibility so bad that flights were seriously disrupted during the morning.