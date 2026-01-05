Next Article
South Korean man killed after argument with girlfriend in Greater Noida
India
A 47-year-old South Korean national, Duck Hee Yuh, was allegedly stabbed to death by his 22-year-old girlfriend, Lunjeana Pamai, in their Greater Noida apartment on Sunday.
The two reportedly got into a heated argument about Yuh's drinking habits before things turned violent.
Police investigation underway
Pamai has been detained and police have registered a murder case.
Authorities are looking into the couple's history of frequent disputes and are working to piece together what led up to the incident.
According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Sudheer Kumar, police are working to establish the exact sequence of events for a thorough investigation.