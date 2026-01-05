Faridabad doctor loses ₹41.5L in online trading scam
A 42-year-old Faridabad doctor lost ₹41.5 lakh to an online trading scam after being lured through Telegram groups promising huge profits.
The scammers, posing as trading experts, first got him to invest small amounts and then convinced him to transfer much larger sums by showing fake screenshots of big earnings and offering "training."
Trusting their promises of 40-60% returns, he ended up investing ₹41.5 lakh before realizing it was all a setup.
How the scam played out—and what's happening now
The fraudsters kept asking for more money, including a massive ₹30 lakh transfer in December 2025, supposedly so he could withdraw his "profits" from a fake platform.
They even took a hefty 20% commission on his supposed gains before blocking withdrawals altogether.
After the doctor reported the loss, NIT Cyberpolice registered an FIR in January 2026 and have started tracing the scammers using technical surveillance.
PRO Yashpal Yadav said they're focused on recovering funds and taking strict action against those behind the scheme—the investigation is still ongoing.