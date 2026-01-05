Faridabad doctor loses ₹41.5L in online trading scam

How the scam played out—and what's happening now

The fraudsters kept asking for more money, including a massive ₹30 lakh transfer in December 2025, supposedly so he could withdraw his "profits" from a fake platform.

They even took a hefty 20% commission on his supposed gains before blocking withdrawals altogether.

After the doctor reported the loss, NIT Cyberpolice registered an FIR in January 2026 and have started tracing the scammers using technical surveillance.

PRO Yashpal Yadav said they're focused on recovering funds and taking strict action against those behind the scheme—the investigation is still ongoing.