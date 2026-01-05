India's next-gen nuclear sub, INS Arisudan, gets ready for its big debut India Jan 05, 2026

India's fourth Arihant-class nuclear submarine, currently called S4*, is likely to be named INS Arisudan.

The name will be finalized after being proposed by the ship-naming committee of the Indian Navy, cleared by the Defence Ministry, and approved by the President of India.

Launched in October 2024, this sub is expected to officially join the Navy in 2027.