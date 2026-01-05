India's next-gen nuclear sub, INS Arisudan, gets ready for its big debut
India's fourth Arihant-class nuclear submarine, currently called S4*, is likely to be named INS Arisudan.
The name will be finalized after being proposed by the ship-naming committee of the Indian Navy, cleared by the Defence Ministry, and approved by the President of India.
Launched in October 2024, this sub is expected to officially join the Navy in 2027.
Why it matters: Big boost for India's defense game
INS Arisudan packs advanced ballistic missiles and will seriously strengthen India's maritime security.
It's part of a bigger push—India is also rolling out new subs like INS Aridhaman (coming early 2026) and developing more nuclear-powered submarines after green-lighting the P77 project in 2024.
Plus, plans are underway to lease high-tech submarines from Russia by 2028, all helping keep India's defenses sharp in the Indo-Pacific region.