UP's cold wave bites hard: Kanpur shivers at season's lowest India Jan 05, 2026

Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of a sharp cold wave, with Kanpur dropping to a chilly 3.2°C—its lowest temperature this season.

Etawah and Barabanki also hit new lows, while Lucknow saw its temperature nearly halved overnight.

According to the Lucknow meteorological office, these freezing conditions are due to cold and dry northwesterly/westerly winds from the snow-covered mountainous regions and increased radiative cooling after fog dissipation, and the cold is set to stick around till Saturday.