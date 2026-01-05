UP's cold wave bites hard: Kanpur shivers at season's lowest
Uttar Pradesh is in the grip of a sharp cold wave, with Kanpur dropping to a chilly 3.2°C—its lowest temperature this season.
Etawah and Barabanki also hit new lows, while Lucknow saw its temperature nearly halved overnight.
According to the Lucknow meteorological office, these freezing conditions are due to cold and dry northwesterly/westerly winds from the snow-covered mountainous regions and increased radiative cooling after fog dissipation, and the cold is set to stick around till Saturday.
Why does this matter?
Besides making mornings extra tough, the IMD has issued an orange alert for dense fog in several districts like Deoria and Gorakhpur—so travel could get tricky.
The cold snap isn't just local: Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and even Kashmir are feeling it too.
A slight warm-up is expected after a couple of days, but for now, it's time to layer up and stay safe.
What else should you know?
Foggy mornings have become common in cities like Lucknow and Varanasi.
Daytime highs might reach 17°C but nights will stay cold.
If you're heading out early or late, keep an eye on weather updates—visibility could be low!