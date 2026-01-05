Arunachal's 'Spiderman' Takam Todo calls for justice after student's murder

Todo taught himself parkour and became well-known online, with one of his Spiderman videos racking up over 25 million views. While studying civil engineering in Pune, he was attacked and injured by a group who saw him as an outsider. Even though the Northeast community pushed for action and police filed an FIR, no arrests were made.

Why does this matter?

Todo's story isn't just about one person—it highlights ongoing discrimination that many from Northeast India still face across the country.

As Todo puts it: "We are Indians, not Chinese or outsiders."

His call for justice is a reminder that these issues are real and deserve attention—not just from officials but from all of us.