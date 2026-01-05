Next Article
Bee attack in Pune sends 37, mostly students, to hospital
India
A school trekking trip near Madhe Ghat in Pune took a scary turn when a swarm of bees attacked, injuring 27 students (aged 10-14), eight teachers, and several other adults.
Everyone was rushed to the hospital with symptoms like nausea, swelling, and dizziness—thankfully, most are now stable.
Why does this matter?
This isn't just a one-off: similar bee attacks have happened at other local forts recently, putting trekkers on edge.
With kids and teachers affected this time, it's a reminder to stay alert while exploring these popular spots.