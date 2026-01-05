Bee attack in Pune sends 37, mostly students, to hospital India Jan 05, 2026

A school trekking trip near Madhe Ghat in Pune took a scary turn when a swarm of bees attacked, injuring 27 students (aged 10-14), eight teachers, and several other adults.

Everyone was rushed to the hospital with symptoms like nausea, swelling, and dizziness—thankfully, most are now stable.