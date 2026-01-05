Next Article
Ghaziabad businessman loses ₹88L in Telegram movie promotion scam
India
A 63-year-old Ghaziabad businessman lost ₹88 lakh after being tricked by someone on Telegram who claimed to work for a Chicago financial exchange company.
The scammer gave assurances of guaranteed withdrawal for promoting movies and asked the victim to complete various trades, saying big payouts would come after a few steps.
Real company not involved, police now investigating
When the victim tried to cash out his supposed earnings, he was told to invest even more—until eventually, all withdrawal requests were blocked.
After reaching out to the real Chicago company (who had no idea about the scheme), he filed a police complaint.
Authorities have registered a case and are looking into it. Additional DCP (Cybercrime) Pitush Kumar said that the investigation is underway.