Air India passengers stranded for 36 hours due to delays
Passengers on Air India's Milan-Delhi flight have been stuck for more than 36 hours after technical problems grounded their plane.
Things got worse when a backup flight from Zurich was also canceled on August 17 due to similar issues and a night curfew at the airport, leaving travelers frustrated and raising fresh doubts about Air India's reliability.
Passengers' concerns
Air India arranged hotel rooms and gave options to rebook or get refunds, but these didn't solve everything—especially for those with special needs.
One wheelchair user shared feeling anxious about an expired visa and said support at the airport was lacking.
Many struggled to access their bags or even basic food during the long wait.