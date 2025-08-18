Next Article
Man stabs friend over ex-girlfriend jealousy in Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, a 26-year-old man named Yatish and his brother Harsha were arrested for allegedly stabbing 25-year-old Chandan Gowda on August 15.
The attack happened near the Jataka Stand in Palace Guttahalli and was reportedly triggered by jealousy after Yatish's ex-girlfriend started dating Chandan.
Victim told relative he was meeting attacker
Chandan suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen but is now recovering after surgery at Victoria Hospital.
Before the attack, he had told a relative he was meeting Yatish—then called again to say he'd been stabbed.
Police registered the case as attempted murder, while the involvement of others is still under investigation.