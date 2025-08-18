Haryana cop suspended after missing nursing student found dead
A 19-year-old playschool teacher named Manisha was found murdered in Singhani village, Haryana, on August 13.
She had gone missing two days earlier after visiting her nursing college, but when her family reported it, police allegedly brushed off their concerns.
The discovery of her body sparked outrage and led villagers to block roads and hold a massive protest demanding justice.
NHRC seeks report from Haryana DGP
Manisha's family and locals have accused the police of negligence for dismissing the initial missing report and delaying action.
Political leaders are also criticizing the authorities—despite some officers being suspended, many feel it's not enough.
Now, the National Human Rights Commission has asked Haryana's top cop for a full report to help ensure accountability and timely justice for Manisha's family.