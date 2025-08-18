Next Article
Heavy rainfall alert in Andhra Pradesh; low-pressure system intensifying
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh—IMD has put out a heavy rainfall alert as a new depression is forming over the Bay of Bengal.
Coastal areas could see steady downpours and gusty winds up to 50km/h, especially after a low-pressure system intensified near North AP and South Odisha in the coming days.
Extremely heavy rain expected in North Coastal Andhra
North Coastal Andhra and Yanam are set for extremely heavy rain between August 19 and 22.
Some southern coastal spots might also get hit hard, while Rayalaseema can expect plenty of showers too.
Districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli are at higher risk—Paderu already saw 16cm of rain recently!
Residents are advised to stay updated on forecasts and take precautions during this wet spell.