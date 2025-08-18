Heavy rainfall alert in Andhra Pradesh; low-pressure system intensifying

Extremely heavy rain expected in North Coastal Andhra

North Coastal Andhra and Yanam are set for extremely heavy rain between August 19 and 22.

Some southern coastal spots might also get hit hard, while Rayalaseema can expect plenty of showers too.

Districts like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli are at higher risk—Paderu already saw 16cm of rain recently!

Residents are advised to stay updated on forecasts and take precautions during this wet spell.