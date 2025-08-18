Mumbai rain: Schools, colleges shut; flights, trains delayed

The downpour has led to serious waterlogging—think waist-deep floods near King's Circle—and major traffic jams across Mumbai . Train services are running late by 15-20 minutes on several lines. If you're stuck or need help, BMC's helpline 1916 is open for emergencies.

Flights delayed at Mumbai airport

Flights at Mumbai airport have taken a hit too, with average delays of nearly an hour, nine flights forced to abort landing, and one diversion so far.

Basically: if you had travel or commute plans today, expect things to be slow and chaotic until the weather clears up.