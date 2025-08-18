Mumbai rain: Schools, colleges shut; flights, trains delayed
Mumbai woke up to intense rain today, with a forecast warning of heavy rainfall.
Because of this, all schools and colleges are closed today, and everyone's being urged to stay indoors unless it's really necessary to head out.
Waist-deep water near King's Circle
The downpour has led to serious waterlogging—think waist-deep floods near King's Circle—and major traffic jams across Mumbai.
Train services are running late by 15-20 minutes on several lines.
If you're stuck or need help, BMC's helpline 1916 is open for emergencies.
Flights delayed at Mumbai airport
Flights at Mumbai airport have taken a hit too, with average delays of nearly an hour, nine flights forced to abort landing, and one diversion so far.
Basically: if you had travel or commute plans today, expect things to be slow and chaotic until the weather clears up.