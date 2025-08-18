Maharashtra: Heavy rains inundate villages in Nanded, over 200 stranded

More than 200 people are stuck in cut-off villages

More than 200 people are stuck in cut-off villages like Ravangaon and Hasnal. SDRF rescue teams have already pulled 21 people to safety, but many still need help.

Dam water is being carefully released by Maharashtra officials, and Telangana authorities have been requested to manage water discharge if needed, to manage flood risks, while washed-out bridges have left some communities isolated.

If things get worse, more rescue teams are ready to step in.