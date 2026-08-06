Air India Phuket-Delhi flight dropped 300 feet, crew aided passengers
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi got caught in severe turbulence on August 4, causing a sudden 300-foot drop and leaving 17 people injured.
Even with spinal and neck injuries, some crew members kept helping passengers until the plane landed safely in Delhi.
The flight had 137 passengers and eight crew on board.
DGCA collects recorders, injured passengers discharged
India's aviation authority (DGCA) is investigating what went wrong: It has collected the plane's data and voice recorders and moved the aircraft for inspection.
All injured passengers were out of the hospital by August 5, but four crew members are still recovering.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu visited those hurt, praised the crew for their efforts, and said, "I would like to thank them for the bravery they have shown," while Air India cooperates with the probe.