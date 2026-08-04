Air India Phuket Delhi flight drops 300 feet in turbulence
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi ran into some rough turbulence on Tuesday, causing a sudden 300-foot drop and leaving around 10 passengers and four cabin crew members with injuries.
Thankfully, the plane landed safely in Delhi and everyone made it back on the ground.
Delhi airport medical teams treat injured
Delhi airport had medical teams ready before the plane even touched down, so a small number of those hurt got quick treatment for minor injuries right at the airport, though a few might need extra checks at a hospital.
Air India called it a "brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude," stressed its commitment to safety, and said it is working with authorities to figure out exactly what happened.
Early reports suggest an updraft or downdraft may have caused the jolt.