Air India Phuket to Delhi flight drops altitude, 17 injured
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi suddenly dropped altitude on August 4, leaving 13 passengers and four crew members injured.
The airline first called it "brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude," but later played down the incident.
Thankfully, the plane landed safely in Delhi and everyone hurt got medical attention.
Both pilots have been taken off duty while an investigation gets underway.
Pilot tested positive for marijuana
A maintenance report found several technical issues, like hydraulic warnings, elevator malfunctions, and autopilot problems, but Air India didn't mention these in its statements.
To make things messier, the pilot tested positive for marijuana and wasn't even in his seat during the drop.
Now, both pilots have been derostered pending an inquiry.