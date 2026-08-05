Air India Phuket to Delhi flight hits turbulence injuring 17
India
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi hit severe turbulence on Tuesday, leaving 17 people hurt, including four crew members.
Overhead lockers burst open, luggage flew out, and some cabin panels broke loose.
A video from inside the plane shows passengers clearly shaken during the chaos, but thankfully, the flight landed safely in Delhi.
Fortis Hospital conducts checks, probe demanded
One passenger called it "the worst two hours" of her life and stressed how important seatbelts are.
Another said his dad was thrown into the ceiling during a sudden 300-foot drop; his mom and young daughter were also injured.
Seven people were taken to Fortis Hospital for checks and treatment. The passenger's family had only minor injuries.
There are now calls for an investigation into what went wrong.