Air India Phuket to Delhi flight suffers turbulence, 17 hospitalized
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi hit severe turbulence midair and suffered a sudden altitude loss; the severe turbulence lasted around four to five minutes during cruise.
There were 137 passengers and eight crew members on board; thankfully, the plane landed safely in Delhi.
13 passengers and four crew members were hospitalized: some crew even suffered spinal injuries.
DGCA probes turbulence, crew still recovering
The DGCA is investigating what went wrong, digging into flight data, cockpit recordings, and accounts from those on board.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu visited injured crew members in the hospital and praised their efforts to help passengers despite being hurt themselves.
All injured passengers are now out of the hospital, but four crew members are still recovering.
Air India says support teams are helping everyone affected, and findings from the investigation will be shared once ready.