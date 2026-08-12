Air India pilot tested positive for marijuana after midair drop
India
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi had a scary moment when the plane suddenly dropped 300 feet midair, leaving 20 people injured.
After the incident, one of the pilots tested positive for marijuana and has now been grounded.
Authorities are taking this seriously and have launched an investigation.
Officials review pilot drug testing rules
Turns out, Indian aviation rules don't require pilots to get drug-tested before flights: testing can be random, post-duty checks are done during duty, and in certain other specified circumstances.
Now, after this incident, officials are reviewing these rules to close any gaps and make sure safety standards match up with global norms.