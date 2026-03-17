Air India pilots can now fly longer shifts on rerouted journeys

Pilots have been told to double-check safety notices (NOTAMs), briefings, and war-risk insurance before flying these routes. Airlines are also being pushed to put crew safety first when planning flights. With new rules in place, Air India pilots can fly longer shifts, up to 11.5 hours, especially on rerouted long-haul journeys.

Things are slowly picking up again

Flight schedules took a hit as routes were changed for safety:

Some services experienced longer block times due to diversionary routings; regulators permitted a 1.5-hour extension to maximum flying time for affected two-pilot operations to accommodate longer routes.

Still, things are slowly picking up again.

In mid-March 2026, Air India operated scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia while seeking temporary regulatory relief to cope with longer diversionary routings (if supported by an independent source).