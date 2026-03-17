Air India pilots can now fly longer shifts on rerouted journeys
Indian pilots are raising red flags about flying over West Asia, warning of real dangers like missile and drone attacks, electronic warfare, and the risk of civilian planes being misidentified.
To help crews cope, India's aviation authority has temporarily relaxed Air India pilots' duty limits until April 30, 2026.
Pilots have been told to double-check safety notices (NOTAMs)
Pilots have been told to double-check safety notices (NOTAMs), briefings, and war-risk insurance before flying these routes.
Airlines are also being pushed to put crew safety first when planning flights.
With new rules in place, Air India pilots can fly longer shifts, up to 11.5 hours, especially on rerouted long-haul journeys.
Things are slowly picking up again
Flight schedules took a hit as routes were changed for safety:
Some services experienced longer block times due to diversionary routings; regulators permitted a 1.5-hour extension to maximum flying time for affected two-pilot operations to accommodate longer routes.
Still, things are slowly picking up again.
In mid-March 2026, Air India operated scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia while seeking temporary regulatory relief to cope with longer diversionary routings (if supported by an independent source).