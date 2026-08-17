Two more Air India pilots fail drug tests: Report
What's the story
Two more Air India pilots have failed their preliminary drug tests, following a recent incident on a Phuket-Delhi flight, an NDTV report said, citing sources. The airline had ordered all its pilots to undergo drug testing as part of new standard operating procedures (SOPs) after the pilot-in-command of the flight tested positive for marijuana. The two de-rostered pilots are now awaiting final test results, which typically take 24-48 hours.
Flight details
Incident involved an Airbus A-320Neo aircraft
The incident that triggered the drug tests involved an Airbus A-320Neo aircraft, which suddenly dropped 300 feet.
This indicated a simultaneous loss of key control surfaces, elevators and ailerons, for four seconds.
The loss of control also affected the spoilers due to the hydraulic failure.
Hydraulics are crucial for operating flight control surfaces such as elevators, ailerons, and spoilers.
Testing process
Over 300 Air India pilots have undergone drug testing
Over 300 Air India pilots have undergone drug testing since the Phuket-Delhi flight incident. The tests are part of a new SOP aimed at ensuring safety and compliance with civil aviation regulations.
A cabin crew member aboard the flight was believed to have submitted a complaint alleging the pilot had earlier smoked "pot," leading to further scrutiny.
Despite initial reports attributing the incident to "turbulence," data from aircraft system logs confirmed multiple hydraulic failures.