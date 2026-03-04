Air India resumes flights to Jeddah tomorrow after Middle East
After services were significantly impacted since February 28 due to Middle East airspace closures linked to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, Air India is restarting its direct flights between Jeddah and both Delhi and Mumbai on March 5.
The airline had halted these routes as a safety move starting February 28.
Other airlines also pitched in
To help out during the disruption, Air India ran special relief flights to Dubai and Jeddah. They also added a one-time Mumbai-Dubai-Delhi flight on March 5.
IndiGo pitched in with four rescue flights from Jeddah to Indian cities, while Air India Express got its Muscat-India routes running again.
Full refunds, alternate options offered
If your plans were thrown off by the suspension, Air India offered full refunds, free rescheduling, or alternate options—no hassle.
The airline says passenger safety and convenience have been their top priorities throughout all the chaos.